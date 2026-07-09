News: Rotherham shortlisted to become first UK Town of Culture
By Tom Austen
From nearly 400 bids, Rotherham has been shortlisted to become the UK's first Town of Culture, reports Visit Rotherham.
Visit Rotherham reported on a bid to the national competition last week.
Adding to the UK City of Culture, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns, with the winner delivering a vibrant cultural programme. Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.
From 398 bids, Rotherham has made it into the final 15 towns still in the running to host the programme year.
It comes on the back of Rotherham's landmark year as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025, a pioneering, award-winning programme that put young people at the heart of arts, culture and creativity.
Rotherham's bid focuses on the real-life stories of place, saying: "We come from the England people don't put on postcards. We became the town people told stories about. The next chapter is where we stop asking whether Rotherham deserves a better future and start writing it."
Rotherham’s cultural offer is strengthened by a diverse network of organisations working both independently and in partnership. These include literacy charity Grimm & Co, which is set to become the national centre for folk and fairy tales, Flux Rotherham, part of Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme, which works alongside communities across the borough to increase participation in arts and culture, and ROAR, which provides vital support for independent artists and creatives.
Together with major visitor attractions such as Magna Science Adventure Centre and Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, they contribute to an increasingly confident cultural environment.
Rotherham's outdoor venues further strengthen that landscape, including the award-winning Clifton Park, Rother Valley Country Park which has recently seen major investment, and Wentworth Woodhouse, one of Britain's grandest stately homes, which has become a major cultural and tourism destination following significant restoration work. In 2025, the historic estate welcomed thousands of visitors when it hosted the prestigious RHS Flower Show.
Rotherham's bid says: "Our Rotherham - and your nation - isn't defined by its past. It's driven by it. Join us as we become your UK Town of Culture."
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The shortlisting for UK Town of Culture 2028 is great news for Rotherham and great recognition of the hard work over many years of the whole partnership. From becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture to the Women's Euros and our growing local events programme, Rotherham has shown how cultural events can inspire people and bring communities together. Our bid was based not on some abstract art, but on the real experience of our community, the people who live here, and the highs and lows we've been through together.
"We have an incredible story to tell - and not necessarily the story others might impose on us. It's supported by iconic landmarks such as Wentworth Woodhouse and Clifton Park to events like the Rotherham Show that are woven into the fabric of our lives. This shortlist is a tribute to everyone who contributes to making Rotherham such a vibrant and welcoming place."
Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom, said: “Rotherham wears its Yorkshire identity with real pride, and they’re rightly proud of their incredibly rich cultural life. Like so many of our great industrial towns, its strength comes from that deep sense of community and from the creativity of the people who call it home. I'm very excited to see how Rotherham makes its case to be the first ever UK Town of Culture.”
15 towns will now compete for the inaugural UK Town of Culture 2028 title. The shortlisted towns are:
Small towns: Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Lerwick, Sandown, Strabane, and Stockton Town Centre Ward
Medium towns: Corby, Great Yarmouth, Leith, Pontypridd, and Port Talbot
Large towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Grimsby and Rotherham
Shortlisted towns will now receive £60,000 each to finalise their bids, which will explain how they would use culture to celebrate their town, showcase original storytelling, empower their local communities and provide more accessible culture in their local area.
From these fifteen shortlisted towns, an independent panel will recommend the best small, medium and large town from the full applications they receive. An overall winner from these three towns will be designated the “UK Town of Culture 2028” and receive a £3m grant from the government. The additional two towns, from the other two categories, will be selected as finalists and receive £250,000 each to carry out part of their programme.
The winner will go on to host a season of culture in 2028, which will help them to deliver a long-lasting legacy of cultural participation and local pride as has been seen in previous winners of the UK City of Culture competition; Derry-Londonderry 2013, Hull 2017, Coventry 2021 and Bradford 2025.
Chair of the independent panel, Sir Phil Redmond said: "The response to the competition has been, to say the least, overwhelming, quite literally from all four corners of the UK. It has been fantastic that nearly 400 towns have come forward, sharing their sense of pride, ambition and desire to demonstrate how much they have, and continue to contribute to our national story.
"That of course has made making the decision on the shortlist itself much more difficult, never mind the actual winners.
"I look forward to visiting those towns that have made the list and I am sure that, just like City of Culture, those that didn’t manage it will have found the experience of taking part worthwhile in strengthening partnerships, raising awareness and reminding us all of the depth and spread of the UK’s cultural landscape. I’d like to thank them all for that."
Images: Children's Capital of Culture
Visit Rotherham reported on a bid to the national competition last week.
Adding to the UK City of Culture, the competition is open to small, medium and large towns, with the winner delivering a vibrant cultural programme. Showcasing towns’ local visions and voices - through new arts venues, performances, workshops and more - this competition brings local investment, creates a lasting sense of pride in towns, and opens doors to the arts for everyone.
From 398 bids, Rotherham has made it into the final 15 towns still in the running to host the programme year.
It comes on the back of Rotherham's landmark year as the world's first Children's Capital of Culture in 2025, a pioneering, award-winning programme that put young people at the heart of arts, culture and creativity.
Rotherham's bid focuses on the real-life stories of place, saying: "We come from the England people don't put on postcards. We became the town people told stories about. The next chapter is where we stop asking whether Rotherham deserves a better future and start writing it."
Rotherham’s cultural offer is strengthened by a diverse network of organisations working both independently and in partnership. These include literacy charity Grimm & Co, which is set to become the national centre for folk and fairy tales, Flux Rotherham, part of Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme, which works alongside communities across the borough to increase participation in arts and culture, and ROAR, which provides vital support for independent artists and creatives.
Together with major visitor attractions such as Magna Science Adventure Centre and Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park, they contribute to an increasingly confident cultural environment.
Rotherham's outdoor venues further strengthen that landscape, including the award-winning Clifton Park, Rother Valley Country Park which has recently seen major investment, and Wentworth Woodhouse, one of Britain's grandest stately homes, which has become a major cultural and tourism destination following significant restoration work. In 2025, the historic estate welcomed thousands of visitors when it hosted the prestigious RHS Flower Show.
Rotherham's bid says: "Our Rotherham - and your nation - isn't defined by its past. It's driven by it. Join us as we become your UK Town of Culture."
Cllr Chris Read, Leader of Rotherham Council, said: "The shortlisting for UK Town of Culture 2028 is great news for Rotherham and great recognition of the hard work over many years of the whole partnership. From becoming the world's first Children's Capital of Culture to the Women's Euros and our growing local events programme, Rotherham has shown how cultural events can inspire people and bring communities together. Our bid was based not on some abstract art, but on the real experience of our community, the people who live here, and the highs and lows we've been through together.
"We have an incredible story to tell - and not necessarily the story others might impose on us. It's supported by iconic landmarks such as Wentworth Woodhouse and Clifton Park to events like the Rotherham Show that are woven into the fabric of our lives. This shortlist is a tribute to everyone who contributes to making Rotherham such a vibrant and welcoming place."
Lisa Nandy, Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport of the United Kingdom, said: “Rotherham wears its Yorkshire identity with real pride, and they’re rightly proud of their incredibly rich cultural life. Like so many of our great industrial towns, its strength comes from that deep sense of community and from the creativity of the people who call it home. I'm very excited to see how Rotherham makes its case to be the first ever UK Town of Culture.”
15 towns will now compete for the inaugural UK Town of Culture 2028 title. The shortlisted towns are:
Small towns: Ilfracombe, Isle of Bute, Lerwick, Sandown, Strabane, and Stockton Town Centre Ward
Medium towns: Corby, Great Yarmouth, Leith, Pontypridd, and Port Talbot
Large towns: Basildon, Birkenhead, Grimsby and Rotherham
Shortlisted towns will now receive £60,000 each to finalise their bids, which will explain how they would use culture to celebrate their town, showcase original storytelling, empower their local communities and provide more accessible culture in their local area.
From these fifteen shortlisted towns, an independent panel will recommend the best small, medium and large town from the full applications they receive. An overall winner from these three towns will be designated the “UK Town of Culture 2028” and receive a £3m grant from the government. The additional two towns, from the other two categories, will be selected as finalists and receive £250,000 each to carry out part of their programme.
The winner will go on to host a season of culture in 2028, which will help them to deliver a long-lasting legacy of cultural participation and local pride as has been seen in previous winners of the UK City of Culture competition; Derry-Londonderry 2013, Hull 2017, Coventry 2021 and Bradford 2025.
Chair of the independent panel, Sir Phil Redmond said: "The response to the competition has been, to say the least, overwhelming, quite literally from all four corners of the UK. It has been fantastic that nearly 400 towns have come forward, sharing their sense of pride, ambition and desire to demonstrate how much they have, and continue to contribute to our national story.
"That of course has made making the decision on the shortlist itself much more difficult, never mind the actual winners.
"I look forward to visiting those towns that have made the list and I am sure that, just like City of Culture, those that didn’t manage it will have found the experience of taking part worthwhile in strengthening partnerships, raising awareness and reminding us all of the depth and spread of the UK’s cultural landscape. I’d like to thank them all for that."
Images: Children's Capital of Culture
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