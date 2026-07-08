News: Micropub plan for Rotherham village retail parade
By Tom Austen
A retail unit in a popular Rotherham retail unit could be swapping pasties for pints, if plans are approved.
A long-standing bar nearby is also planning a revamp.
Rothbiz reported in February that British bakery chain, Greggs, was expanding at The Tanyard in Wickersley, taking on the former Peter Cusworth Butcher's shop, which closed following retirement, to create a bakery and cafe.
With the new store now open, this meant that 236 Bawtry Road was left empty.
Now a licencing application has been made that would bring the old Gregg's back to life.
Jaxx Irish Bar Limited has applied for the sale by retail of alcohol and the provision of late night refreshment, plus the performance of live music and any playing of recorded music.
Documents show that the opening hours requested are Monday to Wednesday 16:00 to 22:30, Thursday 16:00 to 23:00, Friday 14:00 to 00:00, Saturday 12:00 to 00:00 and Sunday 12:00 to 22:00.
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In 2023, Rotherham Council's cabinet approved the continuation of a policy that affects the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the popular Wickersley area.
A statement of licensing policy was approved in 2020 as the council is responsible for licensing the sale of alcohol, hot food and various events. It included a Cumulative Impact Policy which detailed that an area of Wickersley village would become a Cumulative Impact Zone.
Policies are introduced if the authority considers that the number of licensed premises within a defined area is at such a level that the granting of further licences would be inconsistent with the promotion of the licensing objectives.
The zone was introduced to combat "problems surrounding anti-social behaviour, low-level crime, public nuisance including noise and ambulance related alcohol call outs in a mainly residential area."
The Council has been keen to make clear that the policy does not create a ban on the grant of licenses within Wickersley but an applicant "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
Also in Wickersley, The Olive Lounge has recently applied for planning permission for an extension.
Plans show a single storey glass extension to the front facing Bawtry Road that would take the venue from 2,799 sq ft to 3,552 sq ft.
Last year, The Olive Lounge was taken over by the operators of its near neighbours, The W Bars Team that are part of the same group that opertates the W Italian Restaurant.
Images: Rightmove
A long-standing bar nearby is also planning a revamp.
Rothbiz reported in February that British bakery chain, Greggs, was expanding at The Tanyard in Wickersley, taking on the former Peter Cusworth Butcher's shop, which closed following retirement, to create a bakery and cafe.
With the new store now open, this meant that 236 Bawtry Road was left empty.
Now a licencing application has been made that would bring the old Gregg's back to life.
Jaxx Irish Bar Limited has applied for the sale by retail of alcohol and the provision of late night refreshment, plus the performance of live music and any playing of recorded music.
Documents show that the opening hours requested are Monday to Wednesday 16:00 to 22:30, Thursday 16:00 to 23:00, Friday 14:00 to 00:00, Saturday 12:00 to 00:00 and Sunday 12:00 to 22:00.
Advertisement
In 2023, Rotherham Council's cabinet approved the continuation of a policy that affects the number of new or varied alcohol licences being granted in the popular Wickersley area.
A statement of licensing policy was approved in 2020 as the council is responsible for licensing the sale of alcohol, hot food and various events. It included a Cumulative Impact Policy which detailed that an area of Wickersley village would become a Cumulative Impact Zone.
Policies are introduced if the authority considers that the number of licensed premises within a defined area is at such a level that the granting of further licences would be inconsistent with the promotion of the licensing objectives.
The zone was introduced to combat "problems surrounding anti-social behaviour, low-level crime, public nuisance including noise and ambulance related alcohol call outs in a mainly residential area."
The Council has been keen to make clear that the policy does not create a ban on the grant of licenses within Wickersley but an applicant "must be able to demonstrate to the Council and other responsible authorities that granting a new or varied licence will not add to the cumulative impact already being experienced within the area."
Also in Wickersley, The Olive Lounge has recently applied for planning permission for an extension.
Plans show a single storey glass extension to the front facing Bawtry Road that would take the venue from 2,799 sq ft to 3,552 sq ft.
Last year, The Olive Lounge was taken over by the operators of its near neighbours, The W Bars Team that are part of the same group that opertates the W Italian Restaurant.
Images: Rightmove
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