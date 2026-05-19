News: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber 2026 Business Awards
By Tom Austen
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber has announced that the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards are set to return to Magna later this year.
Now in its sixteenth year and building on the success of the 2025 awards, which saw more than 500 representatives from the local business community come together to celebrate and showcase their achievements, entries for the 2026 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards will open on June 8.
Supported by headline sponsor Barnsley College, the awards aim to showcase the achievements of all aspects of South Yorkshire’s business community: From apprentices and new business owners taking the first steps in their chosen vocations, to businesses that have enjoyed significant growth, invested back in the community, and gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to people development, customer service and sustainability.
The work of charities and not-for-profit organisations will also be recognised, with the chance of securing a cash prize to support their work, as well as the chance to compete for the title of Charity of the Year, whilst businesses celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2026 can apply for a special salute to business, in recognition of their longstanding contribution towards shaping South Yorkshire’s local and regional economy.
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The awards will culminate in a glittering event, held at Magna on Friday, November 6 2026. A full list of awards can be found via the awards website and a limited number of sponsorship packages are also available.
Winners on the night last year saw the Barnsley-based Naylor Group crowned as Business of the Year, Rotherham-based Balliante won the title of Small Business of the Year, whilst the Rotherham Samaritans secured the title of Charity of the Year.
Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is one of the highlights of the Chamber calendar year and showcases some of the truly unique and innovative work being delivered by businesses across South Yorkshire. We’ve got some exciting plans lined up for this year’s event, which will be announced in due course.
Our awards aren’t just a celebration of business achievement but a real celebration of the strength and diversity of our local economy and how many go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver truly outstanding work that is shaping South Yorkshire.”
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber
Now in its sixteenth year and building on the success of the 2025 awards, which saw more than 500 representatives from the local business community come together to celebrate and showcase their achievements, entries for the 2026 Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards will open on June 8.
Supported by headline sponsor Barnsley College, the awards aim to showcase the achievements of all aspects of South Yorkshire’s business community: From apprentices and new business owners taking the first steps in their chosen vocations, to businesses that have enjoyed significant growth, invested back in the community, and gone above and beyond the call of duty when it comes to people development, customer service and sustainability.
The work of charities and not-for-profit organisations will also be recognised, with the chance of securing a cash prize to support their work, as well as the chance to compete for the title of Charity of the Year, whilst businesses celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2026 can apply for a special salute to business, in recognition of their longstanding contribution towards shaping South Yorkshire’s local and regional economy.
Advertisement
The awards will culminate in a glittering event, held at Magna on Friday, November 6 2026. A full list of awards can be found via the awards website and a limited number of sponsorship packages are also available.
Winners on the night last year saw the Barnsley-based Naylor Group crowned as Business of the Year, Rotherham-based Balliante won the title of Small Business of the Year, whilst the Rotherham Samaritans secured the title of Charity of the Year.
Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive Officer, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: “The Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is one of the highlights of the Chamber calendar year and showcases some of the truly unique and innovative work being delivered by businesses across South Yorkshire. We’ve got some exciting plans lined up for this year’s event, which will be announced in due course.
Our awards aren’t just a celebration of business achievement but a real celebration of the strength and diversity of our local economy and how many go above and beyond the call of duty to deliver truly outstanding work that is shaping South Yorkshire.”
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber
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