News: Entries Open for Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards 2026
By Tom Austen
Businesses across South Yorkshire are being encouraged to celebrate their achievements and showcase their success at the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards.
One of the most prestigious events on the local business calendar, entries for the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by Barnsley College, are now open. And with thirteen different categories up for grabs, there has never been a better time to get involved.
Organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognise the achievements of all areas and sectors of the local business communities, including organisations, charities and individuals helping to drive growth, create jobs and make a positive difference across local communities.
Now in its sixteenth year, the awards continue to shine a spotlight on businesses of all sizes, from ambitious start-ups and apprentices beginning their careers to long-established firms, charities and employers making a lasting contribution to the South Yorkshire economy.
More than 500 guests attended last year's ceremony, which saw Barnsley-based Naylor Group crowned Business of the Year.
On winning the award, Edward Naylor, Executive Chairman, Naylor industries said: “Being awarded the title of Business of the Year by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is an incredible achievement, and I feel immensely proud of every member of our team who have contributed to our success.”
Rotherham based Balliante were named Small Business of the Year and Rotherham Samaritans recognised as Charity of the Year.
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: “Being named as small business of the year is a huge honour, and I feel incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication shown by our team has been recognised in this way.”
Following the judging process, finalists will be invited to attend a black-tie celebration at Magna on Friday 6th November 2026, where category winners will be announced and one organisation will be named the overall Business of the Year.
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Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "There is some fantastic work taking place across our region and these awards are an opportunity to showcase it. I encourage businesses that feel proud of their achievements over the past twelve months to submit an entry.
"Every year we see businesses, charities and individuals achieving remarkable things across South Yorkshire. The awards give us an opportunity to celebrate those successes and share their stories with the wider business community. Whether you've grown your business, invested in your people, supported your local community or overcome challenges to achieve something special, we want to hear about it."
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber currently supports more than 1,100 businesses across Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region, and the awards remain one of the Chamber's flagship events.
Alongside the business categories, charities and not-for-profit organisations can compete for the Charity of the Year title, while businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries can apply for recognition through the Chamber's Salute to Business Awards programme.
During the awards evening, organisations marking significant anniversaries will be recognised for their contribution to the regional economy, including businesses celebrating 50, 75 and more than 100 years of trading.
Entry to the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is free and open to businesses with an S postcode, as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber. Self-nominations are welcomed, and organisations can also nominate businesses they believe deserve recognition.
Entries close at 5pm on Friday 11th September 2026.
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
One of the most prestigious events on the local business calendar, entries for the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards, sponsored by Barnsley College, are now open. And with thirteen different categories up for grabs, there has never been a better time to get involved.
Organised by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, the awards recognise the achievements of all areas and sectors of the local business communities, including organisations, charities and individuals helping to drive growth, create jobs and make a positive difference across local communities.
Now in its sixteenth year, the awards continue to shine a spotlight on businesses of all sizes, from ambitious start-ups and apprentices beginning their careers to long-established firms, charities and employers making a lasting contribution to the South Yorkshire economy.
More than 500 guests attended last year's ceremony, which saw Barnsley-based Naylor Group crowned Business of the Year.
On winning the award, Edward Naylor, Executive Chairman, Naylor industries said: “Being awarded the title of Business of the Year by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber is an incredible achievement, and I feel immensely proud of every member of our team who have contributed to our success.”
Rotherham based Balliante were named Small Business of the Year and Rotherham Samaritans recognised as Charity of the Year.
Craig Boddy, Managing Director, Balliante, said: “Being named as small business of the year is a huge honour, and I feel incredibly proud that the hard work and dedication shown by our team has been recognised in this way.”
Following the judging process, finalists will be invited to attend a black-tie celebration at Magna on Friday 6th November 2026, where category winners will be announced and one organisation will be named the overall Business of the Year.
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Carrie Sudbury, Chief Executive Officer of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber of Commerce, said: "There is some fantastic work taking place across our region and these awards are an opportunity to showcase it. I encourage businesses that feel proud of their achievements over the past twelve months to submit an entry.
"Every year we see businesses, charities and individuals achieving remarkable things across South Yorkshire. The awards give us an opportunity to celebrate those successes and share their stories with the wider business community. Whether you've grown your business, invested in your people, supported your local community or overcome challenges to achieve something special, we want to hear about it."
Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber currently supports more than 1,100 businesses across Barnsley, Rotherham and the wider South Yorkshire region, and the awards remain one of the Chamber's flagship events.
Alongside the business categories, charities and not-for-profit organisations can compete for the Charity of the Year title, while businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries can apply for recognition through the Chamber's Salute to Business Awards programme.
During the awards evening, organisations marking significant anniversaries will be recognised for their contribution to the regional economy, including businesses celebrating 50, 75 and more than 100 years of trading.
Entry to the Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards is free and open to businesses with an S postcode, as well as members of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber. Self-nominations are welcomed, and organisations can also nominate businesses they believe deserve recognition.
Entries close at 5pm on Friday 11th September 2026.
Barnsley & Rotherham Business Awards website
Images: BR Chamber
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