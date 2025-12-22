News: Apprentices in the driving seat at McLaren
By Tom Austen
McLaren Automotive is backing the government's £725m package of reforms to the apprenticeship system will help to tackle youth unemployment and drive economic growth.
Opened in 2018 on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) has established itself as a world-leader in lightweight carbon fibre construction for the automotive industry and is where the McLaren carbon lightweight architecture for the McLaren Artura high-performance hybrid supercar is constructed.
It was announced in 2022 that the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, also on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, would be the new apprenticeship supplier for the next generation of engineers at McLaren.
With state-of-the-art facilities AMRC Training Centre, has trained over thousands of apprentices since it opened over ten years ago.
The latest reforms are designed to tackle the sharp decline in apprenticeship starts among young people over the last decade – which have fallen by almost 40% since 2015/16 and shift the focus towards supporting young people into high-quality training and employment.
New flexibilities in the apprenticeship system will see new short courses in cutting-edge areas including AI, engineering and digital skills rolling out from April 2026.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: "For too long, success has been measured by how many young people go to university. That narrow view has held back opportunity and created barriers we need to break.
"If you choose an apprenticeship, you should have the same respect and opportunity as everyone else. It’s time to change the way apprenticeships are viewed and to put them on an equal footing with university. This is a defining cause for this government and a key step towards our ambition to get two-thirds of young people in higher-level learning or apprenticeships."
Nick Collins, Chief Executive Officer at McLaren Automotive, added: "Apprenticeships are a critical pipeline for developing the next generation of talent. They provide an immersive pathway for young people to gain practical experience and learn in real world environments.
"At McLaren we recognise the importance of investing in people and skills to create the world’s most extraordinary supercars. We are proud to inspire and equip the next generation to continue this tradition of excellence."
Last year the AMRC Training Centre launched a new composite apprenticeship with McLaren. The first cohort includes an all-female group based at McLaren’s headquarters in Woking, alongside two other learners at the MCTC in Rotherham.
McLaren machining apprentices Charlotte Carrington and Sophie Hulse provide an excellent case study for the AMRC's Journal, as an apprenticeship offered the practical experience they both desired. Every week, they spend three days in the AMRC Training Centre’s state-of-the-art workshops, immersing themselves in complex machining processes and mastering the precise skills required for advanced manufacturing. The remaining days are dedicated to core knowledge development, ensuring they have a deep theoretical understanding to complement their practical skills.
Once a month, the two friends travel to Surrey to visit the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. This allows them to shadow experienced team members, observe projects and integrate into the high-performance culture; seeing firsthand how their training translates to real-world F1 applications.
McLaren Racing have now employed both Charlotte and Sophie after their time at AMRC completing an apprenticeship.
McLaren Automotive website
AMRC Training Centre website
Images: AMRC
